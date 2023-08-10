You might also like

The cultural web model is one of the most popular models for corporate culture. We’ll introduce it in a bit and we explain how to use it for mental well-being. As a bonus – we’ll give you ten questions that management and HR can ask themselves to evaluate the state of their workplace mental well-being support.

Mental well-being is an ongoing topic

Mental well-being in the workplace is more topical than ever. As a result, a growing number of organisations are implementing employee well-being solutions - which is fantastic.

At the same time, it’s important to realise that mental well-being in the workplace goes beyond implementing a solution. The topic should be ingrained into your corporate culture. It’s an ongoing process that needs conscious and continuous attention. So, reflect regularly on your approach, your culture and your employees’ needs for the best results.

The cultural web model explained

How do you reflect on your corporate culture in practice? How do you know whether your culture is healthy, safe, and supportive? And if it’s not, how do you create it?

The cultural web model helps you to understand the current culture and define a way forward. It looks like this:

The model explained

The paradigm: what it’s like to work here from an employee’s perspective.

Stories: the words or the narrative that you and your employees use to describe the company, its past and its future. It includes the company’s core values.

Rituals and routines: the actions and behaviours that are deemed acceptable within the company. This includes what employees can expect from the company too.

Symbols: the company’s branding, such as logos, office appearance, dress code, campaigns, etc.

Organisation structures: consisting of the written and unwritten structures. The first is the organisational chart. The unwritten structure is less clear but can be quite tangible. It’s about the influence of different people, beyond their formal position.

Control systems: how control is exerted. Also called performance management. Think of bonuses, quality control, tracking of financial performance, etc.

Power structures: who has the greatest say. For example, the CEO, the board, or the management team.