You might also like

The cultural web model is one of the most popular models for corporate culture. We’ll introduce it in a bit and we explain how to use it for mental well-being. As a bonus – we’ll give you ten questions that management and HR can ask themselves to evaluate the state of their workplace mental well-being support.
Mental well-being in the workplace is more topical than ever. As a result, a growing number of organisations are implementing employee well-being solutions - which is fantastic.
At the same time, it’s important to realise that mental well-being in the workplace goes beyond implementing a solution. The topic should be ingrained into your corporate culture. It’s an ongoing process that needs conscious and continuous attention. So, reflect regularly on your approach, your culture and your employees’ needs for the best results.
How do you reflect on your corporate culture in practice? How do you know whether your culture is healthy, safe, and supportive? And if it’s not, how do you create it?
The cultural web model helps you to understand the current culture and define a way forward. It looks like this:
The paradigm: what it’s like to work here from an employee’s perspective.
Stories: the words or the narrative that you and your employees use to describe the company, its past and its future. It includes the company’s core values.
Rituals and routines: the actions and behaviours that are deemed acceptable within the company. This includes what employees can expect from the company too.
Symbols: the company’s branding, such as logos, office appearance, dress code, campaigns, etc.
Organisation structures: consisting of the written and unwritten structures. The first is the organisational chart. The unwritten structure is less clear but can be quite tangible. It’s about the influence of different people, beyond their formal position.
Control systems: how control is exerted. Also called performance management. Think of bonuses, quality control, tracking of financial performance, etc.
Power structures: who has the greatest say. For example, the CEO, the board, or the management team.
Using the cultural web model is quite simple. Write down, for all elements, where your organisation currently stands. Then describe the culture you’d like the organisation to have. Compare the two versions. Reflect on how the seven elements of the model influence mental well-being. What’s going well and what needs improvement? This is best done by involving the leadership team and employees.
Schedule regular meetings with leadership and employees to reflect on the company culture. The following ten questions – that fit within the cultural web model – may help you with this.
Improving corporate culture takes time, despite how straightforward this model is. But you’ve got to start somewhere - so start with this framework, and see your company culture flourish as a result. OpenUp psychologists are also here to help improve your entire workforce’s mental well-being - get in touch to explore this further.
