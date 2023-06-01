You might also like

The labour market is tight. Good news for jobseekers, but bad news for organisations, as they must deal with – among other things – high turnover rates. In the UK, this rate averages around 15% per year. This is a large expense for organisations. Retention strategies are therefore more necessary than ever. OpenUp has put together a list of the best employee retention strategies your organisation can adopt this year.
Voluntary employee resignation is one of the largest hidden costs for organisations. When employees leave, so does their knowledge. Finding replacements, and training them, costs time and money. According to estimations, this is usually 1.5 to 2 times the employee’s annual salary.
Investing in retention pays off. And there’s a lot you can do, considering 52% of those who resign say their organisation could’ve prevented their departure.
You can only find a solution if you know the cause. Make sure to schedule exit interviews with departing employees. Include the following topics, as a 2021 study found these are the top reasons for voluntary resignation:
The ultimate retention strategy. Hire people who are unlikely to leave. Look out for the following:
Most people resign in their second year, which suggests they didn’t have a good start. A well thought out onboarding process prevents this.
Onboarding goes beyond training. It’s also about feeling safe, developing strong bonds with new colleagues, being aware of resources available, increasing motivation, feeling part of the organisation’s mission, and more.
Read more on the importance of onboarding here, or read OpenUp’s extensive guide on designing a good onboarding process.
It’s all about long term perspective. When employees have regular milestones to work towards, they stay (motivated).
A growth path consists of challenging tasks, new roles, more responsibility, training and education, but also a growing salary. Some organisations, including the Big Four, make these paths very concrete and measurable.
Stress, challenges with mental health, bad work-life balance, and lack of access to the right resources are commonly-cited reasons to leave. These are all preventable reasons.
OpenUp helps employees build resilience against everyday challenges, available anytime and anywhere. Every employee has access to anonymous and immediate support. From individual and group sessions with a psychologist, to check-ins and self-guided care.
For you as an HR professional, there is also (free) support. Join our roundtables and grow in your role.
A healthy work-life balance is important. During the pandemic, we saw the benefits of a better balance. Employees want to hold on to these: less time spent on commuting; more time spent at home.
Give employees the option to work from home several days per week, and – when the job allows – be flexible with working hours.
Learn more on this topic in OpenUp’s article on creating a healthy work-life balance.
8% of employees leave because of the professionalism, knowledge, expertise and communications methods of managers. Good managers affect employee retention.
People often get promoted to manager because they’re good at their jobs, but being a manager is a whole new ball game. Train your managers well in their new role, and give them the support they need.
Reflect on your workplace culture. The most important elements for a healthy culture are:
