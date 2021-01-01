The pandemic has thrown many challenges our way. But for businesses, colleague wellbeing has topped the list.

That’s probably no surprise. With people working in isolation, months of uncertainty, and everyone having to adapt to new ways of working, it was bound to have an impact. But the scale of it has shocked many. In fact, 54% of companies* say that rising stress and burnout is their biggest wellbeing challenge.

And now everyone’s talking about getting back to a ‘new normal’…

But the truth is there is no normal and we believe there never was. It’s time to challenge what normal means. Normal was a comfort blanket. It hid rather than embraced the unique qualities each and every one of us brings. As colleagues re-evaluate what they want and need from their workplace, now is the time for businesses to build on the trust built up throughout the pandemic through colleague conversation, connection and collaboration. It’s time for engagement. But how?

Winning at wellbeing

Wellbeing gives us the clearest sense that we shouldn’t strive to return to the status quo. Nothing is more individual than what keeps us well and this has been magnified by the pandemic. As we imagine the future of work, it’s time to help your colleagues unpick what wellbeing means to them. What’s good for them? What are their boundaries?

There is nothing more individual than wellbeing and that’s exactly where we need to start. Find out how they’re feeling. How happy are they? Does their contribution feel worthwhile? Then provide options. Listen. Empower them to do what’s right for their own wellbeing, their resilience, their productivity. From there we can begin to understand what it looks like for our communities and our leaders.

We know that a one size fits all approach to wellbeing doesn’t work. How could it? We’re talking about real people and each and every one of us is different. With complex needs and our own pressures.

Wellbeing must start with a strategy that goes way beyond HR. One that comes from the top and is woven into every aspect of your business. With leaders and managers educated and equipped to have the right conversations and provide the right solutions. A strategy that every department can get behind and be proud of. One that people can really believe in.

Chloe Foy, Wellbeing Expert and Strategist here at McCann Synergy says: “We’re moving from a tactical, initiative-based wellbeing approach to a more strategic one. It’s not just an HR job anymore. The CEO is now the second person expected to champion wellbeing – and even the health and safety teams are getting involved.”

It’s time to move to a place where wellbeing is part of the everyday conversation – from town halls and manager 121s to peer-to-peer communications. A conversation that educates, informs, signposts and then embeds better wellbeing practices, boundaries and understanding.

Saying no to normal and hello to a new way of wellbeing is going to feel different. So, nurture social connections, engage with people, share your strategy. Then live it. Every day.

The time is now

We have an opportunity to make a lasting, positive difference. Not just in our organisations, but on the world. We unleash the power of people. And if we #SAYNOTONORMAL and refuse to return to old patterns, we can build something better. Let’s grab hold of that opportunity right now and do something amazing. Together.

*Source - Willis Towers Watson