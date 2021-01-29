Be the first to comment.

Experience a musical journey from the heart of "Music City" USA in our private studio. Jackie is Master of Guitar, a touring and session musician for 35 years, he has worked with some of the music industry's renown names such as Paramore, Kesha, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kim Carnes, Rick Veto, Charles Wilson, and Brett Michaels. I’m a host of an Emmy nominated design show and lend my southern hospitality to every show! Join us for an intimate look into the working musician's world by playing and singing both original and licensed music snippets on 7 guitars with a brief history of who made them iconic. Denise shares stories of their time together on the road and abroad which creates an immersive and personal experience.
Together we will welcome YOU and hope you will share your favourite music too! Ideal for corporate groups, celebrations for anniversaries, birthdays, or date night.
Booking for all platforms over 500 | Booking for Zoom up to 500
Email: i[email protected]
Instagram:@jackieanddenise