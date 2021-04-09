Generali UK provides Group Life Assurance, Group Income Protection - plus added-value wellbeing services - to the UK employees of multinational clients. Generali UK is also pioneering Wellbeing Investment Matching, helping clients fund discrete, tailored wellbeing initiatives where a need has been identified.
Access to a range of non-life and health insurance products, plus multinational pooling and captive arrangements, is available via: Generali Employee Benefits Network (GEB), Generali Global Corporate & Commercial and Generali Global Health.