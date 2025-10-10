More from Generali

By Kay Needle, Early Intervention & Rehabilitation Expert at Generali UK Employee Benefits

Evidence suggests that more employers are going above and beyond regulatory requirements by offering paid carers’ leave.

This is good news for employers and employees alike. It could help prevent individuals taking sick leave to manage their caring responsibilities; a common problem, if our experience supporting clients with absence management is anything to go by.

The Carers’ Leave Act, introduced in 2024, grants UK employees the right of up to one week of unpaid leave per year to care for a dependent with a long-term care need. But it seems to have prompted some employers to go above and beyond the statutory requirement to introduce paid carers’ leave, according to a survey earlier this year by charity Carers UK. This was echoed by HR attendees at our recent webinar; 40% of whom said they offer paid carers’ leave. And all said their organisation offered flexible working; undoubtedly a benefit for working carers.

But is this enough to help stem the rising tide of people giving up work to care, or who end up having to reduce their working hours? Carers UK reports that around 600 people a day give up work to care. And 73% of carers in employment said they found it stressful to juggle work and care, with many having to reduce their working hours.

Return-to-office mandates: the pros and cons for working carers

This situation might only get worse, according to a report by King’s College London and King’s Business School. The report suggests that return-to-office policies - particularly those with limited flexibility - may inadvertently contribute to a two-tier workforce and challenge diversity. For example, it says that women and parents who cannot comply with full-time office requirements due to caregiving and other household responsibilities may be forced out.

We recently spoke with Kay Haighton-Lloyd, Nurse Manager at MorganAsh – our eldercare support service partner – as part of a webinar on this topic.*

A carer herself in the past – for her elderly mum and two primary-school age children – Kay suggests there are positives and negatives of going out to a place of work, instead of working from home.

She says: “Having a carer responsibility makes you very noticeable in the workplace. You’re probably taking regular personal calls, maybe having to leave early, and not able to be as flexible as others. This can make you self-conscious and anxious.

“But, at the same time, you’ve got your peers around you. Just having someone to talk to can be really supportive. Work can actually give you breathing time from your carer role.”

How can employers help their working carers cope better?

In addition to flexible working and paid / unpaid carers’ leave, other useful sources of support via the workplace might include: Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), an Eldercare Support Service (ESS) and, also, signposting to local community services.

Underpinning all of this, is simply the need for good line manager communication. Line managers are in a great position to help create the conditions, through open communication styles, to encourage their reports to be open and honest about their needs. Ideally, also, line managers need to feel they have the autonomy to make good decisions for the benefit of their direct reports. That is regardless of whether the exact scenario they’re confronted with is detailed in HR policy.

Case study: Good support for a working carer in action

Kay provided the following case study; apparently a very typical scenario that she helps with as part of the Eldercare Support Service, provided as part of Generali UK’s Group Income Protection proposition.

Working carer Susan phoned MorganAsh because her dad had dementia and her mum, who was the main carer, was very poorly; in and out of hospital with chest infections that just weren’t shifting. So, caring responsibilities were falling on Susan. She worked full-time and had a teenage family.

They were beginning to realise that the situation wasn’t going to get better. Susan’s mum was getting increasingly frail. And they knew they were going to need more support to help keep dad at home.

Kay had a chat over the phone with Susan. Then subsequently researched what help was available in the local area.

Kay adds: “In their area, there was something called a ‘take a break’ scheme. Run by local councils, availability of this scheme differs from one area to the next. They were entitled to three hours a week, which is not a lot, but everything helps. We also looked at the Alzheimer’s Society locally. Susan wanted to do a lot of this herself – in terms of contacting people and organisations – but she didn’t have the awareness of what might be available, or the time to do the research. That’s where we come in. We also looked into befriending services and ‘singing for the brain’ groups. I also wondered if there were any local carer support groups, because sometimes it helps to talk to others going through the same thing.

“Susan needed to go away and talk to her mum, to check whether they received attendance allowance. And, if they did, to consider should they go for the higher level, because her dad was beginning to need attention at night. If they wanted to go down this route, we would do the legwork. And that’s the time-consuming bit – looking at care homes and assessing what’s available in the area. We’d look at what the bed situation was like and look at the costs, just to give the family an idea, so they could make an informed decision later on.

“I also advised Susan that if there was a dementia / memory clinic locally, it was worth looking at what further support was available there. Such clinics have Admiral nurses [dementia care specialists] or Community Psychiatric Nurses attached to them.

“And if her mum wanted to, we’d go for an Occupational Therapist (OT) assessment, which is something that Generali would also pay for. This would involve assessing their home, identifying potential challenges with daily tasks and suggesting adaptations, including tools to help with memory.

“When we spoke 10-days later, Susan’s mum was feeling a lot better. She wasn’t keen on the idea of an OT visit, or any support groups. But Susan didn’t feel this was entirely negative because at least the seeds were sown.

“Her mum had already started applying for Attendance Allowance and they had Power of Attorney, so that was a good thing. We sent the local care home brochures to Susan, just so that she could see what was out there and what the costs were.

“They were already going to the local dementia / memory clinic, but now realised they could ask for more input and support next time they went.

“So, they felt they were better informed, dialogues had been opened. And Susan felt relieved that she’d actually spoken with her mum about all this, and that the way was being paved for future support.”

Of course, none of this kind of support is a regulatory requirement. But the benefits it can bring to the working carer are invaluable in terms of just knowing someone has got their back; not only the experts as part of something like an Eldercare Support Service, but also the employer, for providing access to such support, alongside things like flexibility and an understanding line manager. Everything together might even help stem the rising tide of people leaving employment – temporarily or completely – or reducing their hours to manage life.

