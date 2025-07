By Steve Smythe, Senior Business Development Manager at Generali UK Employee Benefits

When it comes to seeking help from a GP, it’s well understood that there’s typically a divide between the sexes; namely, that more women than men utilise such expertise.

However, that divide seems to be narrowing since Virtual GP services came about. What’s driving this? And what can HR and Line Managers do help keep this momentum going? After all, good health of working populations is not only a personal matter, it’s a business matter. Not to mention an economical and societal matter.

Where’s the evidence that male willingness to seek medical help is improving? We compared the findings of a UK representative study, with usage statistics from our Virtual GP partner Teladoc Health. This might not be considered conclusive, but it’s arguably very interesting and indicative.

First, the UK representative study, published in the British Medical Journal. The data indicates that women’s consultation rates with a GP are roughly 32% higher than men’s.

Secondly, Teladoc Health’s population data. This reveals a much narrower divide, with only a 6 percentage point difference between men and women (47% of consultations for men, compared with 53% for women).

We recently spoke with Teladoc Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr David Griffiths, as part of a webinar on the topic of men’s health.*

We asked, what is it that stops men from making better choices when it comes to their health? And, also, what can HR and Line Managers do to help?

The barriers

On what’s stopping men, Dr Griffiths comments: “Social stigma or gender norms. The fear of appearing weak often discourages men from seeking help. Also, work schedules, time and cost constraints can act as a barrier. When you’re working long hours and have little flexibility, that makes it hard to prioritise appointments. As does lack of accessibility; travel, waiting times etc.”

He says: “Another thing is men don’t chat about their health to other men. If you don’t share things, you don’t have the peer pressure to seek out help. And equally, you don’t have the peer support when, and if, you do seek help.

“Consequently, we lack experience in having any sensitive conversations. So, if we do reach out to a healthcare professional, the language might be off-putting. It could be difficult to find the words. Or just the environment of healthcare settings feels uncomfortable. There might be a fear of bad news; anxiety about potential diagnoses causes avoidance.”

All of this might arguably underpin UK government data. Men are 32% more likely to avoid invitations by the NHS for formal health check-ups than women. And men’s health issues are more likely to escalate before being addressed – leading to longer recovery periods and higher costs per case.

Dr Griffiths adds: “In my experience, women can often have more experience of healthcare settings. It starts in the teenage years with periods and contraception discussions. Then when they’re older about pregnancy, regular smear tests. Later, they might be bringing their children to see me – not exclusively women on that latter score, but women still definitely do this more than men. Then, of course, later in life and mid-life health issues; the menopause etc. Women just tend to have more contact with the world of healthcare throughout life.”

Another potential barrier to men seeking help might be the lack of satisfaction with the NHS.

NHS satisfaction rates are at a record low due to wait times, according to the National Centre for Social Research’s British Social Attitudes Survey 2023. Only one in four people (24%) is satisfied with the NHS; the majority (71%) citing waiting times as the reason for dissatisfaction.

In the case of GP and mental health services, access is particularly poor and is impacting outcomes. It takes an average 10 days to see a GP, with 20% waiting more than two weeks. And the median waiting time for mental health support, from referral to treatment start, is 7 weeks, with 80% experiencing deterioration while waiting.

The upshot?

Meanwhile, employee health and wellbeing has never been more critical, not only for people, but also for employers, the economy and society as a whole.

Employee sickness absence was its highest level for over a decade, when CIPD last conducted its annual Health and Wellbeing at Work report (2023). And Fruitful Insights research commissioned by Teladoc Health revealed the cost of absence being more than £600 per employee per absence.

Dr Griffiths comments: “The most common reason for being off sick is minor illness (30%) – like colds, flu and other common infections - followed by musculoskeletal problems (15.5%). When delays to receiving treatment are factored in, we see deterioration in health and associated problems creeping in, especially mental health problems. Yet, caught early, all these things are really treatable.”

How HR teams can help men prioritise their health

Create a supportive culture – Foster an environment where health is openly discussed and prioritised. Encourage managers to model healthy behaviours. And ensure health-related conversations are inclusive, stigma-free and normalised. Also, nurture social connections, through everything from opportunities to collaborate to volunteering. Increased social isolation more than doubles the risk of depression. Volunteers report that the experience improves their mental health and wellbeing (75%) and reduces isolation (68%).

Make it easy – Encourage use of virtual healthcare – such as 24/7 Virtual GPs, mental health support and second medical opinion services – to help overcome common barriers like time constraints and reluctance to seek help. Just one conversation with a GP can make all the difference. Virtual care affords convenience, privacy and timely support; key factors for male engagement. Dr Griffiths adds: “Our patients tell us that it’s just massively less off-putting to have these conversations online, from a quiet space at home or work, instead of in a healthcare setting.”

Encourage healthy habits – Everything from gentle reminders and regular health tips to friendly competition and reward systems linked to healthy behaviours. This might include building exercise into the day, stopping smoking or reducing alcohol intake. A big part of this is helping people understand their state of health, so simplify access to health resources by offering flexible wellness programmes, including on-site screenings and clear pathways to support. The easier it is, the more likely men are to engage consistently.

Finally, a word on the power of exercise from Dr Griffiths: “Some people say that exercise may be as effective as medication for low- to medium-level mental health issues. In fact, higher levels of physical activity were associated with a 23% reduction in the risk of developing depression, according to one study. Bouts of 30 minutes of moderate activity per day almost halve the odds of experiencing depression, according to another study.”

In short, there’s everything to gain and nothing to lose from helping your male employees to overcome traditional barriers and seek help when and where needed.

Free resources to help spread the word

To receive a free recording of Generali UK’s 40-minute webinar, ‘Encouraging Men to Look After Their Health’, along with our Men’s Health flyer and infographic created in partnership with Teladoc Health, please email [email protected].

Watch the webinar

Disclaimer:

All information contained herein represents the views and opinions of the author as of the date of writing and is provided for general information only. Nothing herein constitutes or is intended to constitute financial or other form of advice and no individual should rely upon the information provided in making a specific investment decision without first seeking independent professional advice.