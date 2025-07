By Tracey Ward, Head of Business Development & Marketing at Generali UK Employee Benefits

On a global scale, under 40-year-olds are more likely to report poor mental health and lower productivity thanks to mental distraction.

They’re also more likely to make a Private Medical Insurance (PMI) claim for mental health, in countries where such cover is available. On the one hand, this could indicate high awareness and low stigma across younger ages. But, on the other hand, it could indicate that individuals are still waiting for a crisis to happen before reaching out for help.

“The deteriorating mental health of those under the age of 40 is caused by a range of factors, including social challenges, such as a feeling of isolation due to a lack of connection and acceptance from friends and co-workers,” says Louise O’Neill, Senior Customer Success Manager at TELUS Health; Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) partner to Generali UK. “In this cohort, we see a culture in which help is only sought at a crisis point. Consequently, mental health support is very much viewed as more curative than preventative, which should not be the case.

“Stigma still plays a role in some countries. For example, we see the United Kingdom, United States and Latin America as mature markets, where stigma does not generally pose issues, but certainly in the Middle East and Asia Pacific we do see this issue, although it is improving.”

Louise was speaking as part of our recent webinar on this topic, alongside Grazia Chiaradia, Global Health & Wellbeing Programs Manager at Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) Network. Together, they drew on a combination of TELUS Health’s latest global mental health index findings, and GEB Network’s global Private Medical Insurance (PMI) data.*

Louise adds: “Our latest Index shows that under 40-year-olds are more impacted, than their older colleagues, by lower productivity due to poor mental health. Yet, at the same time – and at all ages – there is no difference in optimism, or in perception of one’s own mental health. So, maybe under 40-year-olds are failing to acknowledge early enough that there’s an issue, so they don’t reach out until something catastrophic happens.”

Prevention is better for people and business

Support to help individuals nip small problems in the bud early, before they become big problems, is available via EAPs. And evidence from TELUS shows that an EAP is not only good for employees, it’s good for business too.

The data shows that providing an EAP to employees positively impacted the bottom line of organisations, with work presenteeism and life satisfaction outcomes improved the most. Other benefits include: 57% reduction of work absenteeism; and 40% of lost productive time recovered.

However, these outcomes obviously depend on usage. And usage depends on communication that not only speaks to employee needs but also educates on the benefits of prevention over cure.

Different perceptions of mental health in different countries, could well indicate that a one-size-fits-all communication strategy for an organisation’s EAP simply won’t achieve such goals.

All attendees at our recent webinar reported, during a spot poll, that their organisation had an EAP in place. But when asked how they tailor communications to help ensure engagement with the EAP, the majority (50%) said they didn’t tailor communications at all. Of those that did, only just over a third (38%) said their communications were country-specific, and just 13% said they personalised communication by job role, same for work location (i.e. office / home / hybrid).

Improve communication by tapping into country-specific trends

Zooming in on the need for country-specific communication, TELUS and GEB’s data indicates that employees in different countries have different views on mental health, and on getting help for mental health. An understanding of this, could go a long way to helping ensuring communications land well.

For example, Louise says the US has a very mature market, in terms of prevention, so EAPs are readily utilised in this way. In other countries, the purpose of EAPs can be misunderstood as a crisis management service. Either that, or they are simply overlooked in favour of utilising PMI.

She comments: “Therapy is basically a culture in the US, so there is no stigma to getting help. Across Europe, some markets are more mature than others, in terms of EAP awareness and usage. In some, there is still significant stigma around mental health and the notion of getting early, preventative support. In these countries, individuals would rather use the psychiatric benefit on their PMI, than use preventative support at an early stage.”

This broadly aligns with GEB’s data, says Grazia. “From our global PMI data, Canada, the UK, Italy and China represent the top four countries driving mental health claims.”

She adds: “In all these countries, the proportion of mental health claims amongst the under 40-year-olds is significantly higher than their older peers. This positively reflects the evolved insurance offering where outpatient mental health care and EAPs are more widely embedded in employee benefit plans. In China, in particular, nearly 80% of claimants are under the age of 40, and an astounding 37% are under the age of 20.

“We are also now seeing the share of younger claimants gradually reducing in some countries, specifically the UK and Italy. This is a positive sign that older age groups are increasingly engaging with these services, reflecting improved awareness and reduced stigma.”

It’s worth noting though, that in many other parts of the world, PMI plans still exclude or limit mental health support. And even when benefits exist on paper, hurdles like low reimbursement, lack of local providers, or stigma can hold people back.

“That’s why EAPs play such a critical role,” adds Grazia. “They often serve as a confidential, stigma-free entry point to care – especially in regions where mental health isn’t fully integrated into core medical plans. Where traditional coverage stops, EAPs can bridge the gap, offering short-term counselling, referrals and support that can prevent more severe long-term outcomes, like absenteeism or disability.

“So, whether through broader PMI coverage or scalable EAPs, the scope of what’s offered truly matters. And as today’s data confirms, the more accessible, well-structured and well-communicated the benefits, the more likely employees are to use them – across generations, geographies and job levels.”

To access a free recording of Generali UK’s full 40-min webinar, entitled ‘Multinational Mental Wellbeing: Learnings & best practice’ in partnership with GEB Network and TELUS Health, please email [email protected]. Please also use this email address to request the recording from another related webinar we recently hosted; ‘Encouraging men to look after their mental health’.

