You might also like

Generali Employee Benefits Network has launched eNomad, a digital tool designed to enable multinational companies and intermediaries to request and manage quotes in one space. Users can also access regular content and market updates. eNomad helps organisations to better address the traditional complexities of designing and implementing benefits plans for globally mobile and expatriate employees.
Sources:
1 PwC UK, COVID-19 – The impact on Global Mobility and the mobile workforce, 2020, https://www.pwc.co.uk/human-resource-services/assets/EMRS/impact-on-global-mobility-mobile-workforce-survey.pdf
2 Santa Fe Relocation, Global Mobility Survey, 2020, https://www.santaferelo.com/en/mobility-insights/global-mobility-survey/global-mobility-survey-2020-21-repurpose-challenging-change/