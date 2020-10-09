You might also like

Start with your vacancy
When you create a vacancy, customise your job requisition forms to suit your internal processes, i.e. based on business unit, job type, or new / replacement roles. Do you have the ability to decide how and when a job gets advertised and set both internal and external advertising dates? For example, you might decide that a vacancy can be advertised exclusively to your internal candidates for two weeks before being opened up to the general public automatically.
You may decide hiring stages for internal candidates differs from external candidates, for example, that shortlisted internal candidates should go through only one interview with the hiring manager or hiring team. Is it time to review how flexible your approach is?
Where to advertise internal positions
Your internal recruitment process is likely to involve advertising positions through your intranet, internal jobs board or careers website. A company intranet can often be under-utilised and may have access issues when out of the office. Other smaller organisations may not have an intranet. To ensure employees have easy access to opportunities for internal movement, check how you integrate your recruitment software/ATS with your careers site. Consider widening the scope of your careers site to provide an ‘internal jobs’ button so internal candidates can view and apply for internal roles.
There are lots of clever ways to design this, so internal and external candidates can view live vacancies based on your preferences, so be sure you have the method that best suits your organisation.
Employer Brand
Internal recruiting is also great for your employer brand. It shows you value employees and support career progression. Consider using examples of internal transfers on your website using video or testimonials.
The value of internal recruitment
We recommend that you track internal hiring to understand its value to your organisation. It can offer some great advantages to your recruitment strategies such as reduced cost to hire and time to hire, quicker onboarding and improved quality of hire. Your ATS should be the hub of your recruitment analytics and be able to report on whatever you want to measure.
Here are some additional resources to explore internal recruitment further…
A short overview of recruitment analytics and how to get the best from them. Further reading in our free Recruitment Metrics Cookbook and whitepaper on Facilitating Internal Mobility.
