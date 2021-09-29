HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee turnover | How does engagement effect retention of staff?

Dur­ing this time of greater than nor­mal staff turnover, you may be ask­ing your­self ‘what is the most impor­tant thing I can do to improve staff reten­tion?’ Well we believe the answer is to boost employ­ee engagement!

It might not come as a shock to hear that employ­ees who are engaged at work are less like­ly to leave their jobs than those who aren’t!

In fact a jour­nal arti­cle from 2020 tells us that meta-analy­sis of 130 stud­ies found that work engage­ment pre­dict­ed 32 — 44% of turnover intention!

So we know engag­ing employ­ees pos­i­tive­ly effects staff turnover, but what can we do to boost engage­ment in an organisation?

Build bet­ter rela­tion­ships between man­agers and employees

If an employ­ee doesn’t have a strong rela­tion­ship with their man­ag­er they may not bring up con­cerns / block­ers with their work. As a result they may begin to strug­gle and become less moti­vat­ed and engaged with their job.

Feel­ing like this for a long peri­od of time could lead some­one to get dis­heart­ened and start look­ing for oppor­tu­ni­ties elsewhere.

A study done in Tai­wan in 2015 with 512 employ­ees from a con­struc­tion com­pa­ny (an indus­try that gen­er­al­ly has high turnover) indi­cat­ed that a good per­son-super­vi­sor fit can medi­ate the neg­a­tive effects of low engage­ment on turnover.

In oth­er words, peo­ple were more like­ly to stay at the com­pa­ny if they had a good rela­tion­ship with their line manager.

To encour­age this engage­ment between man­agers and employ­ees, we’d rec­om­mend imple­ment­ing a per­for­mance man­age­ment sys­tem in which man­agers and employ­ees have mean­ing­ful con­ver­sa­tions around once a month. These con­ver­sa­tions can cov­er a mul­ti­tude of things, but should always give the employ­ee an oppor­tu­ni­ty to bring up any con­cerns or blockers.

Stop set­ting annu­al objectives!

For many years now man­agers have sat down with their employ­ees once a year and set them annu­al objec­tives. Let’s face it, most peo­ple will work on these for a month or two, then as time goes by they will lose moti­va­tion, start focussing on oth­er projects, and after a while their objec­tives will be forgotten.

Some­times this will have neg­a­tive con­se­quences at their next annu­al appraisal, but often their man­ag­er has also for­got­ten the objec­tives, or in some occa­sions the objec­tives are no longer rel­e­vant, as pri­or­i­ties of the team and / or the organ­i­sa­tion as a while have shift­ed over the course of the year.

So instead, start set­ting short term, dynam­ic goals. Set­ting goals that can be achieved in a mat­ter of weeks is a great way to re-engage peo­ple with their roles, it gives peo­ple some­thing clear to work towards, and they won’t get burnt out work­ing on the same objec­tives all year. They may also feel they are doing some­thing more mean­ing­ful this way, as the out­comes can be seen more quick­ly and they can bet­ter align to com­pa­ny pri­or­i­ties as they cur­rent­ly stand.

Devel­op­ment conversations

As well as set­ting objec­tives that engage a per­son in their cur­rent role, encour­age set­ting devel­op­ment goals too. An employ­ee may become unen­gaged with their role if they don’t know where it’s lead­ing, and as a result might look to move to anoth­er com­pa­ny rather than stick with their cur­rent role.

By set­ting out a clear devel­op­ment path with employ­ees, see­ing where they want to be a few months / years down the line and set­ting goals to help them achieve this, they will have a bet­ter under­stand­ing of where their career with your organ­i­sa­tion can take them. It’s no longer a case of doing day to day tasks, but instead a career jour­ney with a clear destination.

How to best achieve all this?

By using a per­for­mance man­age­ment solu­tion like Clear Review, your man­agers will be prompt­ed to set month­ly check-in ses­sions with each mem­ber of their team, goals can be set, tracked and updat­ed reg­u­lar­ly, and open con­ver­sa­tions can be had about per­for­mance and devel­op­ment. For more infor­ma­tion about retain­ing your staff dur­ing the era of the Great Res­ig­na­tion, sign up here to receive reg­u­lar content.

Promoted by
Clear Review

Clear Review software allows you to deliver great performance management and improve productivity in person and remotely. We focus on three key aspects of performance: objectives, feedback and coaching conversations. Getting performance management right has never been more important than now!

Clear Review
