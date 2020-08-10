You might also like

A free practical course on Changing Performance Culture
Our Changing Performance Culture course is full of practical insight and valuable resources that you can use to start managing change effectively in your organization. This course comes after our first course on Continuous Performance Management 101 which goes through the core elements of performance management. The Changing Performance Culture is all about change management, goes into detail on how you can implement continuous performance management in your organization, and which change management processes you need to put into place.
Some of the areas covered in the course include: why change management matters, how to communicate the change, a comms plan, a training plan for implementing a new system as well as training managers with people skills. There are plenty of practical activities to get stuck into, which will help you think of all the important aspects of change you’re making, and help you manage change effectively in your organization. You’ll also have the opportunity to share your experiences within the various communities on the Performance Management Academy, as well as learn from other HR professionals on what has worked well for them.
The course is completely free. All you have to do is sign up by clicking the link below, and you’ll get access to all our courses, plus the communities.
Sign up to the free course now