Be the first to comment.

Does remote working damage company culture?
The outbreak of COVID caused workforces around the globe to adopt home working, many of which have now either gone permanently remote or adopted a hybrid model. And 55% of British and Irish workers told Cezanne HR that this change in working structure hasn’t hindered their company’s cultural aims.
However, 50% of the respondents did say that hybrid and remote working isn’t beneficial for supporting workplace relationships, with almost 31% saying that WFH is outright harming their connections with colleagues.
A further 63% felt that the physical workspace was an important part of a positive company culture, and this figure rises to 85% among employees aged 54 and over.
Cezanne HR suggests that, to maintain a positive remote workplace culture, employers need to establish and nurture virtual environments in which team members still feel connected. Us humans are social creatures, so sending a monthly update email or occasional MS Teams message simply won’t cut it: employees need to feel that their team is just that, a team and that their opinions matter. To achieve this, they must have regular contact with their manager and their colleagues. It’s vital that HR and business leaders make sure this can be done effectively.
Who do employees think is responsible for company culture?
It’s generally accepted that the leaders of an organisation are the ones who can influence a company culture the most. After all, for any positive culture to truly take effect within a business, its senior leaders must lead by example. Their behaviours and attitudes can create a ‘waterfall’ effect, filtering down into the wider workforce.
That sentiment was echoed by the survey results, with 32% of employees believing the behaviour of senior leaders influence company culture the most, closely followed by managers. Interestingly, the behaviour of HR was seen to have very little influence.
40% of the study’s respondents agreed that directors and senior leaders are primarily responsible for promoting a company’s culture. Cezanne HR’s survey shows that employees will look to the actions and behaviours of senior leaders, so they must demonstrate the values they want to see in their workforce. A ‘do as I say, not as I do’ style of culture simply isn’t enough, says Cezanne HR.
Senior leaders and managers must be seen as guiding examples of the culture their business needs to flourish. They need to be the ones stepping up and setting the example to follow. If there’s a clear difference between their workplace behaviours and the desired principles of a stated culture, it can create a total disconnect between what a company thinks its culture is, and what it really is.
What matters most, salary or culture?
To complete their survey, Cezanne HR wanted to find out what employees valued the most when looking for a new job, asking employees “In order of importance, what matters to you most when looking for a new role?”
The overwhelming winner was better annual salary and benefits, with 34% putting it top of their list of priorities and 60% including it in their top three. Other popular first choices included flexible or remote working and a shorter commute.
That doesn’t mean that culture isn’t important to job seekers, though. Just over 10% flagged it as a key driver when looking for a new role, and 40% included it in their top three. But, given the pandemic has accelerated conversations about working practices and opened a new world of working freedoms for many people, knowing what matters most to your staff will be key to developing more effective retention strategies.
The key takeaways for HR
The results of Cezanne HR’s survey indicate employers need to do more to make effective company cultures work in ‘The New Normal’.
Given the past couple of tumultuous years, many organisations have had to concentrate their energies into simply carrying on with ‘business as usual’ in the face of global events., So, it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to learn that positive cultures had suffered.
Thankfully, the research suggests employees still genuinely value a company’s culture. But, with the ‘new’ normality of hybrid and remote working, there is much for HR to do to ensure their company cultures are fit for new ways of working and changing employee expectations.
Poor company culture is fanning the flames of the Great Resignation – HR need to be the firefighters
Cezanne HR’s research shows that employees are not prepared to put up with a poor company culture and will leave a role if it doesn’t meet with expectation. Given how competitive the jobs market continues to be, it’s in every HR teams interest to step up and investigate whether their culture is fit for the objectives and goals of the business, or if it’s contributing to poor rates of employee retention and attraction.
Do not underestimate the importance of stating your company culture
The research shows that a positive company culture is something the majority of workers cherish – it isn’t just marketing spiel. The problem is though, is that it looks as if not all employers are nurturing their own cultures as well as they should.
It would certainly explain why 43% of employees said they didn’t know if their company had a stated culture. The danger is that without a clearly articulated culture, employees can lose sight of what their organisations truly stand for and what their ultimate aims and ambitions are, too. This is potentially a huge problem brewing.
For any business to be successful, it’s vital its’ workforce strives towards the same shared vision for success – a big part of what forms a company culture. But, if 43% of employees don’t know what that vision is or what behaviours are conducive to success, then how can they work towards achieving the business’s goals?
That being said, organisations need to also be aware that a company culture is not all things to all employees. Discovering what truly motivates and engages their workforce’s different demographics is the only way to build that all-important culture that works for everyone.
Rewards and recognition are central to a positive company culture
The Cezanne HR survey found that one thing employees believe is a crucial part of any culture is reward and recognition. It should be said though, that when we talk about reward and recognition, we don’t just mean of the monetary variety: it’s often the case that simply instilling a culture of saying ‘thank you’ can be enough.
