HR Grapevine

Flexible working has evolved from a trend into a fundamental shift in how businesses operate and how employees approach work-life balance.

Once considered a temporary solution, flexible working is now embedded into the fabric of modern workplaces, reshaping the way we think about productivity, collaboration, and employee satisfaction.

For employers, the push to adopt flexible working is often driven by the need to attract and retain top talent. However, the real challenge lies in navigating the complexities of implementing flexible working strategies that meet the needs of both the business and the workforce. In this article, we explore the different flexible working arrangements, the challenges businesses face, and how to develop a strategy that works for everyone.

What is flexible working?

Flexible working refers to any arrangement that deviates from the traditional 9-to-5, office-based work model. This may include working from home, job sharing, hybrid working (a mix of remote and office work), compressed hours, or part-time roles. While not all forms of flexible working suit every job or organisation, these models can offer employees more control over their environment, hours, and location, creating a better work-life balance.

Real-life examples of challenges

As more companies adopt flexible working, many are facing the challenge of encouraging employees to return to the office without sacrificing the benefits of flexibility. A 2024 study by Brightmine highlights that over one-third (36.7%) of organisations report communication as a challenge in flexible working environments. One employer pointed out that hybrid working had “highlighted weaknesses in communication and culture that pre-existed the change where a solid foundation has not been present but needs to be relied upon”.

While decreased productivity was one of the least reported challenges overall, it was more frequently cited by organisations in the private-sector services (15.6%) and manufacturing (14.7%) sectors. A few businesses expressed concerns about the productivity of remote workers, with one organisation stating: “Managing perceptions of fairness between operational teams (who are customer-facing) and support teams (who can work flexibly)” and another commenting on the “hostility amongst team members”.

One organisation framed the decrease in productivity within the context of perception: “If you are at home on a Friday, you aren’t working.” Another employer pointed to the assumptions often made about remote work: “Decreased productivity not proven but is assumed by some to be caused by working from home”.

These challenges are part of the broader debate over whether remote or hybrid work can truly maintain productivity levels, and whether employees will stay motivated when they’re not physically in the office.

Why flexible working is here to stay

Despite these challenges, flexible working arrangements continue to offer significant advantages for both employees and employers. Research shows that flexible working leads to higher productivity, increased job satisfaction, and a greater ability to attract top talent. Brightmine’s research also backs this up, with one organisation stating that their employees who had increased flexibility reported becoming “more productive” because they could plan their work around personal priorities.

Additionally, flexible working can help reduce employee turnover, improve wellbeing, and cut commuting time. Employees who can adjust their schedules to fit their personal and professional lives are more likely to stay with their employer and perform at higher levels.

The road ahead: Balancing flexibility with productivity

The key to a successful flexible working strategy lies in striking the right balance between flexibility and productivity. Employers should consider creating a culture of trust and clear communication to ensure that teams remain cohesive, even when working remotely or in hybrid arrangements. In turn, employees should be encouraged to remain accountable for their work and demonstrate results rather than simply adhering to a rigid 9-to-5 schedule.

Organisations that take a thoughtful approach to implementing flexible working models, offering hybrid options and promoting a strong communication culture, will be best positioned to thrive in the future of work.

Next steps: Download our flexible working request form

To help you develop and implement a flexible working strategy tailored to your organisation, we’ve created a flexible working request form. This resource will guide you through the process of establishing policies, setting expectations, and overcoming common challenges.

Download our flexible working request form here.

