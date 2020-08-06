You might also like

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) isn’t a new concept, it’s been around for over 15 years and really came to the fore in the early 2000s, when it was considered the perfect solution for businesses looking to hire at scale and to reduce costs.

But fast forward to 2020 and there has been an evolution with a focus on outcomes, not outputs. Solutions are based around strong relationships, not just transactional agreements. Its suite of services is now far more holistic and strategic.

Recent events have shone a light on businesses’ greatest strategic asset – talent. Attracting, recruiting and retaining the very best talent will be key for businesses as they look to drive recovery and to thrive. For many organisations, partnering with an RPO provider will prove invaluable in the short, medium and long-term, download ‘A Global Guide to Recruitment Process Outsourcing’ to learn more.

RPO, the perfect solution post pandemic?

The hiring landscape looks bleak right now and the chances are that as part of widespread cuts, some HR and talent acquisition teams have seen their numbers reduce. This will naturally create issues surrounding people management and hiring when activity ramps up again.

But what about the pressing questions that are not solely associated with unemployment and economic recovery?

“How can our HR and TA functions take a proactive approach to meeting fluctuating hiring demands and costs?”

“How can we make our processes more efficient while also enhancing our candidate experience?”

This is where Recruitment Process Outsourcing providers can step in and add real value and objective expertise by creating a strategic partnership, one that goes beyond simply reducing agency spend and time to hire.

What are some of the benefits of RPO?

In a nutshell, enhanced recruitment capability, niche industry insight and the opportunity for HR and executive teams to get time back.

RPO isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but there are some common traits such as attraction campaigns, sourcing, assessment and selection, onboarding and leaver management.

Other benefits include:

An increase in candidate quality.

All-important cost efficiencies.

Improved stakeholder experience.

Greater hiring flexibility.

Powerful reporting tools and insight.

The freedom to focus on what your business does best.

What about the here and now?

Working with an RPO can also bring some clarity and solutions to the immediate challenges presented by Covid-19 by offering:

Outsourced support for businesses that have been forced to reduce their HR and internal talent acquisition capability.

Scalable assistance for the disruptive, resilient industries that have thrived throughout Covid-19. E.g - tech vendors and start-ups.

Objective consultancy for organisations who wish to review and redefine their people strategies for the future of work.

Would you benefit from an RPO solution? Try answering these 10 questions.

Are your talent requirements unpredictable? Is your workforce planning effective? Are your hiring managers offering a consistent and positive candidate experience? Can you define what a ‘quality hire’ looks like? Is your recruitment strategy aligned with your business strategy? Has there been an event or business impact that necessitates change? (e.g, Covid-19!) Are your HR Leaders hungry for change? Is your organisation already engaged in successful service-provider relationships? Do you effectively measure what success looks like? Do you know how much your organisation spends on talent acquisition?

If you need a helping hand finding the answers, an RPO solution could be for you.

Its cutting-edge and agile nature is why an increasing number of businesses are turning towards RPO to assist them in attracting, recruiting and retaining the right talent. If you’d like to learn more about how RPO can help you solve some of your biggest people challenges, download ‘A Global Guide to Recruitment Process Outsourcing'

