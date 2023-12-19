You might also like

Recent data from the UK’S National Debtline has shown that around 6.5 million people will struggle to heat their homes sufficiently this festive season. Christmas is always an expensive time of year and even more so in 2023, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, people are and will struggle. But employers can help to make things easier and not just at Christmas. Whether it’s a small gesture of gratitude with a seasonal ‘reward’, or all-year-round access to employee benefit options to help salaries go further.

A cost-effective solution

Christmas is a huge opportunity to demonstrate to staff that they are valued and supported, yet nearly two-thirds (61%) of employees do not anticipate getting a ‘gift’ from their employer this year. Undoubtedly This could be because companies are also feeling the effects of an uncertain economy and don’t have the cash for additional gifts, rewards, or workplace perks and benefits. But, by not meeting expectations or disappointing employees, businesses run the risk of demotivating staff during the festive period which could cost more in the long run.

Blending tangible financial support and rewards, with thoughtful ‘thank yous’ or even an additional day off Christmas or New Year break will help towards building morale and creating a happy, engaged and productive workplace culture.

Whilst balancing non-financial recognition and financial rewards are still a must, additional support for employees doesn’t have to break the bank. By offering meaningful and impactful initiatives, employers can help ease some of the financial pressures staff face, while also ensuring that they feel valued and listened to.