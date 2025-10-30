On Halloween, it's the true stories that leave your blood running cold.

The final days of October always stir up a bubbling vat of vaguely Halloween-related stories that embrace the tricks, treats, and traditions of the holiday. Nul points for candidate 'ghosting' puns, though, we've heard 'em all before!

Hey, we're not judging. Here at HR Grapevine, we've had some belters sent into our editor's inbox. "The Psychology of Fear: Why shared adrenaline activities strengthen team bonds," was a notable favourite.

But the terrible tales that might genuinely strike fear into the hearts of HR professionals – if only for a moment – are the stories that actually happened.