5 mins read
Share this article:

Scarily true | Trick, treat, tribunal! Three tales of Halloween HR horror

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Trick, treat, tribunal! Three tales of Halloween HR horror
Trick, treat, tribunal! Three tales of Halloween HR horror

On Halloween, it's the true stories that leave your blood running cold.

The final days of October always stir up a bubbling vat of vaguely Halloween-related stories that embrace the tricks, treats, and traditions of the holiday. Nul points for candidate 'ghosting' puns, though, we've heard 'em all before!

Hey, we're not judging. Here at HR Grapevine, we've had some belters sent into our editor's inbox. "The Psychology of Fear: Why shared adrenaline activities strengthen team bonds," was a notable favourite.

But the terrible tales that might genuinely strike fear into the hearts of HR professionals – if only for a moment – are the stories that actually happened.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Old-school’ | RNLI worker who called Sadiq Khan a 'terrorist' unfairly dismissed - tribunal

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 9 mins read

UNLEASH 2025 | 'AI can transform companies - CHROs transform how people work'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 3 mins read

Neurodiversity | High functioning autism - why understanding it matters for every HR leader

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

US Expansion 101: What to Know About HR, Payroll, & Compliance

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The State of MSK in the Workplace 2025

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni