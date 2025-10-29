HR Grapevine

The much-anticipated Employment Rights Bill (ERB) entered the final stages of Parliament yesterday, 28 October, returning to the House of Lords for the consideration of Commons amendments.

Set to be the biggest shake-up to UK employment law in decades, key reforms are expected to be made to core HR processes, from Statutory Sick Pay eligibility to fire-and-rehire practices.

Further “ping-pong” took place between the House of Lords and the House of Commons over possible amendments to the Bill, continuing a back and forth over contentious topics such as day one employment rights and zero-hours contracts.

The Government suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords yesterday, as Peers stood firm on their stance that a six-month qualifying period should be in place for unfair dismissal rights.