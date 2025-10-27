Continue reading for FREE!

‘Fast-paced scale-ups are where I thrive’
Winner has a particular affinity with start-ups and scale-ups. “I love the high growth phase,” she says. “I also like the freedom the private sector offers; following everything to the letter in terms of procedures in the public sector can be constraining.”
After the NHS, Winner went on to work for a range of technology businesses – the Synergy Group, Telmar, Cognassist, and Jurassic Fibre. “Cognassist particularly appealed to me,” she says. “It was an EdTech scale up developing a product to help support autistic pupils within the education sector. My daughter is autistic and so am I, so it resonated with me.”
Sharing her own story about neurodiversity wasn’t something Winner was comfortable doing, but over time she has become a champion of autism. I ask her if being autistic has made it harder to forge ahead in a profession that’s all about people skills.
