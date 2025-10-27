Continue reading for FREE!

Vicki Winner, CPO at holiday letting agency Travel Chapter, is an unexpected senior HR professional. An autistic introvert, people skills don't come naturally to her. Yet, she’s worked hard to acquire them and has successfully led HR teams for several high-growth organisations in the UK and globally for 24 years.

‘Teaching was my first choice, but I realised early on it wasn’t for me’

After completing a degree in history at the University of Plymouth, Winner’s first thought was to go into teaching. She says: “I started my qualification but quickly realised that the classroom wasn’t for me. I didn’t end up completing it.”

Having made this decision, she proactively set out on a new career path and landed a job at a local accountancy practice as an office manager. It was here she realised that she enjoyed the people side of the business, despite not being a natural people person at all. “I thrive on solving problems, empowering others, and nurturing talent through continuous learning and development,” she says.

I’ve had to learn people skills that haven’t come naturally to me. It has made me a more empathetic leader

She gained a CIPD qualification and an MSc in Human Resources, then joined Babcock International Group in 2002 as HR Manager. Her next move was to the NHS as an HR business partner, a role she did for four years until 2015. “I worked across a number of different hospitals. It centred upon casework and employee relations,” she says. She leaned into the technical side of employment law and armed herself with the regulatory competences to tackle the unions, yet while she learned a lot at the NHS, she found the bureaucracy and pace frustrating.