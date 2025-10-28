6 mins read
Share this article:

Exclusive | Butlin's staff more engaged thanks to AI-powered employee surveys, HR director says

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Smiling female healthcare worker cleaning
Smiling female healthcare worker cleaning

Staff at Butlin’s became more engaged after the company introduced AI into its employee feedback process, its HR team has revealed.

Employee engagement levels have increased by four percentage points, the company said, while the share of staff who say they are proud to work for the family holiday provider has risen by eight per cent.

Liz Lloyd, People Director at Butlin’s, told HR Grapevine that the AI-powered approach has driven improvements across employee feedback, colleague recognition, and leadership development.

“We’ve been able to better understand how our teams are feeling and then act on the feedback faster than ever before,” she said. “This has included how we appreciate their efforts, behaviours and results.”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Reasonable adjustments | Autistic Wetherspoons worker 'persecuted' for misusing staff discount wins tribunal

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Fairness vs. feasability | Will the Fair Work Agency fix a broken system, or just create more red tape?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

New starter? | A toolkit for navigating your first days in HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Agentic AI: It’s Another HR Revolution

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The Why, What, and How: Upgrading your HR platform to avoid costly missteps

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni