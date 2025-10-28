Staff at Butlin’s became more engaged after the company introduced AI into its employee feedback process, its HR team has revealed.

Employee engagement levels have increased by four percentage points, the company said, while the share of staff who say they are proud to work for the family holiday provider has risen by eight per cent.

Liz Lloyd, People Director at Butlin’s, told HR Grapevine that the AI-powered approach has driven improvements across employee feedback, colleague recognition, and leadership development.

“We’ve been able to better understand how our teams are feeling and then act on the feedback faster than ever before,” she said. “This has included how we appreciate their efforts, behaviours and results.”