Meet Adeife Onwuzulike, Global Director of Culture, Engagement, & Inclusion at Euromonitor International, and now a member of the newly launched HR Grapevine Editorial Advisory Board!
Adeife is the Global Director of Culture, Engagement, and Inclusion at Euromonitor International, working across APAC, EMEAI, and the Americas to shape culture, embed inclusion, and foster meaningful employee engagement.
With over 15 years of experience in People, Culture, and Organisational Development, Adeife is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD, holds an MSc in Human Resource Management and Organisational Analysis, and is a certified ILM Level 5 Coach and Mentor.
Adeife also serves as a Governor and Non-Executive Director for the Aspire Learning Federation (UK) and as a Board Member for Elim Bridge Autism and Neurodevelopmental Foundation in Nigeria. In addition, she sits on several advisory boards and steering groups.
