Continue reading for FREE!

200,000 graduates: Diageo's 'Learning for Life' employability scheme keeps changing lives

‘The positive impact generated by the programme is overwhelming,’ Learning for Life’s Programme Manager tells HR Grapevine...

Learning for Life is Diageo’s long-running employability programme, dedicated to transforming the lives of people from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing the tools and support they need to launch a long-term career in hospitality.

Since launching the scheme in 2008, over 200,000 people have graduated from the programme through 75 initiatives in over 40 countries. That includes 8,000 people in the UK since 2014 alone.

Boasting such impressive returns, it is a true blueprint for social mobility – but has also become a vital pipeline as the wider hospitality industry grapples with major skills shortages.

In this case study, HR Grapevine reveals how Diageo successfully reaches thousands of people from disadvantaged backgrounds, addresses outdated perceptions of the hospitality sector, and creates pathways that change lives.

Gillian Dalziel

Learning for Life Programme Manager

How Diageo built Learning for Life – a ‘unique’ social mobility programme

Gillian Dalziel, Learning for Life Programme Manager at Diageo, works with partner Springboard to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds build the capabilities, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive in hospitality.

With a focus on supporting and training adults, it was originally launched in 2008 in Latin America, before an introduction to the UK around a decade ago. The programme has traditionally offered opportunities to unemployed people aged 18+, with skills programmes implemented in partnership with local education, government, and training organisations.

Crucially, Learning for Life doesn’t stop after helping participants get their foot in the door of the hospitality industry. As the name suggests, long-term careers are on the table.

Diageo connects people with prospective employers, “providing opportunities to fulfil their potential, show their talent, and help to support an inclusive and thriving hospitality sector,” says Dalziel.

What I think makes our programme unique is that we are not just creating a talent pipeline for people to start their careers. We’re equipping people with the tools, skills, and knowledge to find a long-term career

Gillian Dalziel | Learning for Life Programme Manager, Diageo

There are opportunities for alumni to secure opportunities at well-known organisations, including the likes of Hilton, The Ivy Group, Marriott, Nando’s, and Sodexo.

This extra step is Learning for Life’s differentiator, Dalziel emphasises, helping Diageo and Springboard to “support the long-term prosperity of the hospitality industry and improve social mobility.”

“What I think makes our programme unique is that we are not just creating a talent pipeline for people to start their careers,” the programme manager explains. “We’re equipping people with the tools, skills, and knowledge to find a long-term career they are excited about in the hospitality industry.”

