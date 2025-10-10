Meet Yasar Ahmad, Global VP of People at HelloFresh, and now a member of the newly launched HR Grapevine Editorial Advisory Board!
Yasar is the Global VP of HR, Talent, Mobility & Rewards at HelloFresh and the driving force behind Win at Work, a fast-growing career and leadership platform with 500,000+ followers worldwide.
Known for his blunt, practical style, Yasar cuts through corporate fluff to teach people how to navigate workplaces, accelerate promotions, and build careers that pay.
Read on for our full interview with Yasar, including his ultimate career advice for HR professionals, his sources of inspiration as a people leader, and a music recommendation to soundtrack your weekend!
