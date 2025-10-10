HR Grapevine

Today is 10 October – and that means World Mental Health Day is here.

Marked on this date each year, WMHD offers an invaluable opportunity to raise awareness about wellbeing in the workplace and beyond.

Expect the customary flurry of webinars, LinkedIn posts, and hastily emailed toolkits sent by executives finally ready to break the stigma and take mental health seriously. Even Alan Partridge wants to ask, how aaaare you?

Julie Millard is Director at Large of the World Federation for Mental Health, the body that launched WMHD in 1992. In her words, the day aims to get people talking – “the more we talk about our mental health and wellbeing, the more we can build resilience and reduce the social isolation and loneliness that many people are feeling,” she writes – and yet, for all the conversation in the corporate world, questions remain over how this is backed up, day-by-day, with meaningful action.