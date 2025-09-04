To anyone not familiar with the way new, independent advertising/PR agencies tend to appear on the market place, the typical genesis tends to go something like this: People who have worked in ad-land all their lives become disenchanted with the ‘big agency’ all-controlling, ‘no-fun’ model (often pushing back on likes of Omnicom, WPP, Publicis etc.). They want to work somewhere that’s more fun, more customer-centric, more how things used to be. Cue, up-sticking and deciding to create a brand new exciting agency of their own – one completely aligned to their own [in their eyes], much better vision.

The model is so predictable (and such a poor reflection of the way existing big groups operate), that dozens of new ventures start every year. But while lots of new businesses appear, not a lot tend to make it, and those that do also drift back to old established ways of working. The experiment to ‘be different’ might have appeared like a good idea, but ideas still need to make money.

Riding high

But one company that has challenged the old guard model, and is determined to stay that bright and vibrant company is independent London-based media agency, Bicycle – one which has as its mission statement, a vision for being ‘the newest version of the oldest model.’

Founded in 2021 by – you guessed it – ‘four people who believed that a better type of media and comms agency wasn’t just possible, but needed,’ [their words not ours], the agency says it seeks to ‘leave the industry better than we found it’. It also says it wants to do ‘impactful work that you want to tell your mum about’ and most importantly, it promises that it will allow people to ‘have fun doing it’.

In the networks things might be good when everything’s going well, but at the first sign of trouble, they chew you up and spit you out Mark Pavlika | Chief People and Purpose Officer, Bicycle London

But if all this sounds like another piece of clever copywriting, this is one business where lofty mission statements actually have substance to it – thanks to bringing in an HR resource – initially just to set up the basics, but who transitioned to being the agency’s dedicated Chief People & Purpose Officer – when it was just 22-people strong (it’s 60 today).

That man is Mark Pavlika (Pav). Having also served his time at the bigger, more faceless agencies (including at Omnicom-owned Alcone Marketing Group as HR & Finance Director, and later COO), he says he’s also relishing the chance to develop and build a culture that actually fits modern employee sentiments (and yes, most of the staff are Gen Z).

We do things properly

“In the networks (those big mega-groups that own lots of other agencies), you sell your soul working there,” he says, of his ten years in Omnicom. “And while things might be good when everything’s going well, at the first sign of trouble, they chew you up and spit you out,” he says. “The experience actually make me change career!” he says, “I re-trained as a coach, and mentor, and became a board trustee of a youth centre. But,” he continues: “in 2023 I was introduced to the founders, and as someone who describes himself as a ‘left of centre HR person’ I was lucky enough to be given the brief to actually create, and build, and develop a brand new employee culture.”

Continue reading for FREE! Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: Unlimited access to News content

The latest Features, Columns & Opinions

A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from Register

Sign in Back Welcome Back Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password? Back Sign up for myGrapevine Forename * Company Name * Job Title * Country * - Select Country - United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Easter Island Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong (China) Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau (China) Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan (China) Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email * Password * Create Account * By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.