Continue reading for FREE!

Securing the basics may sound obvious but it’s the crucial building block for everything else. Nick Schutz, Interim HR Programme Director advises, “When you’re new to HR, it’s tempting to want to jump straight into partnering with the business and shaping strategy. The real value early on, though, comes from getting the basics right.”

That means immersing yourself in accomplishing a solid understanding of all areas of HR. He adds, “Spend time learning the nuts and bolts - payroll, benefits, recruitment processes, compliance, and HR systems. It might not sound exciting, but this knowledge gives you the credibility and confidence you’ll rely on later. Building comfort with data and analytics is just as important, as the numbers reveal patterns and stories that help shape better decisions.”