Continue reading for FREE!

Securing the basics may sound obvious but it’s the crucial building block for everything else. Nick Schutz, Interim HR Programme Director advises, “When you’re new to HR, it’s tempting to want to jump straight into partnering with the business and shaping strategy. The real value early on, though, comes from getting the basics right.”
That means immersing yourself in accomplishing a solid understanding of all areas of HR. He adds, “Spend time learning the nuts and bolts - payroll, benefits, recruitment processes, compliance, and HR systems. It might not sound exciting, but this knowledge gives you the credibility and confidence you’ll rely on later. Building comfort with data and analytics is just as important, as the numbers reveal patterns and stories that help shape better decisions.”
Lucy Harvey, COO at Stribe, an employee survey software platform says relationships are a great way to get established and to learn from others. “Starting a new career in HR can be overwhelming, there’s lots to learn and you may feel a pressure to balance professionalism alongside building rapport with your team. There are a lot of policies and loads of paperwork to get your head around in those early stages, so taking time to get up to speed and asking a lot of questions will be key to your onboarding success.”
She adds, “What’s important is to remember that your job isn’t to manage rules, it’s all about building relationships with your colleagues to establish a positive work culture.”
A new network is often the perfect source of new information and learning. Harvey says, “The best thing you can do if you’re new to HR is be a sponge and soak up everything you’re learning on the go. Learn as much as you can about the ins and outs of your company’s operations, the challenges, the successes and all the rest.”
