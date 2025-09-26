Employee Reward,
‘Bleak’ | 4 in 5 women in football have experienced workplace discrimination. How can we save the sport?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
women in football teammates linking arms together
women in football teammates linking arms together

Four in every five women who work in the football industry have experienced discrimination, a damning industry survey has revealed.

Women in Football’s (WIF) fifth annual industry workforce report, published on 25 September, found that nearly two-thirds of women (63.5%) have experienced sexist banter or jokes.

The alarming findings indicate deep-running institutional barriers for women and people of underrepresented ethnicities.

With 78% of women in football having experienced workplace sexism, and over half (56%) stating that no action was taken after they reported gender-based discrimination in the workplace, calls have mounted for employers to do more to address systemic exclusion and tackle cultural barriers.

