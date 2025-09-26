HR Grapevine

Four in every five women who work in the football industry have experienced discrimination, a damning industry survey has revealed.

Women in Football’s (WIF) fifth annual industry workforce report, published on 25 September, found that nearly two-thirds of women (63.5%) have experienced sexist banter or jokes.

The alarming findings indicate deep-running institutional barriers for women and people of underrepresented ethnicities.

With 78% of women in football having experienced workplace sexism, and over half (56%) stating that no action was taken after they reported gender-based discrimination in the workplace, calls have mounted for employers to do more to address systemic exclusion and tackle cultural barriers.