HR Grapevine

The younger generation that came of age during the pandemic now must contend with rising living costs and a shrinking job market; with youth unemployment hitting an 11-year high earlier this year.

But for all the challenges, there’s clearly an essential opportunity to transform how we educate and inspire young people entering the workforce.

I believe that we should embrace the responsibility to support young people, helping them develop their skills and enter the workforce with confidence. There are so many talented and ambitious young people who’ve been underserved by the current system, and businesses around the UK are well placed to nurture that talent.

In my role as HR Director at Canon UK & Ireland, I’ve learnt three key principles that should guide how we support young people effectively: start early, follow through, and build a culture of continuous learning.