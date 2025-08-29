HR Grapevine

5 mins read
‘Transformative’ | One year on… What happened after Deloitte UK equalised paid parental leave?

Deloitte UK has hailed the impact of a move to equalise paid parental leave, twelve months after first implementing the policy.

In September 2024, the firm launched a policy providing 26 weeks (six months) of fully paid leave to both parents, effective from January 2025.

Over 625 non-birth parents have already applied for leave. Jackie Henry, Deloitte UK’s Managing Partner for People and Purpose, praised the overwhelmingly positive results of the policy.

“It’s brilliant seeing the first colleagues benefiting from our new policy and hearing about the difference it’s making,” she said. “We were confident that enhancing our family leave policies was the right thing to do, but the sheer volume of positive messages shared by our people surpassed our expectations.”

