More from Generali

Line managers don’t tend to access mental health support services as much as the rest of the workforce. Why? Because they simply don’t have the time. What would most help them prevent work-related stress and burnout? Time…In other words, work life balance. It’s a catch 22 situation.

These were the findings of a spot poll with our HR and line manager audience at a recent Generali UK webinar.*

Of course, this isn’t a representative sample of the UK line manager population, but it is a useful snapshot. And considering over 50% of line managers feel burned out – in comparison to 34% of adults in the wider population – starting somewhere is, arguably, better than nowhere. Because the default in most organisations is to wait and react only when things go wrong.

And although there’s a lot of focus in the media and in workplace training and support on work-related stress and burnout for the wider workplace population, the blame often falls at the feet of line managers; in terms of workload, deadlines and poor management practices.

While this might indeed be the case in certain cases, we argue there should also be a focus on the line managers themselves; on how they’re holding up. And what they can do to reduce their own work-related stress.

Because if they don’t, burnout becomes a likely possibility. And managers facing burnout are more likely to leave, driving up recruitment and training costs. What’s more, manager burnout leads to reduced productivity, impacting the resilience and performance of teams.

So, what’s causing the lack of work life balance?

It’s difficult to say, as everybody’s situation will be very different. However, it’s telling that, globally, less than half (44%) of managers report having received formal line manager training, which typically includes skills such as time management, delegation and communication.

As a manager myself, I’ve always been guided by the 10% rule. This is the notion that at least 10% of a manager’s time, per direct report, should be allocated to people management tasks, admin, preparation and skills development.

It’s worth asking yourself – and your line managers - how much time are you putting aside for people management? And if you were to apply the 10% rule, would that help your team? And would it give you the ability to push back up on the expectations that are being pushed down on you?

How to encourage line managers to set boundaries

In our experience, in the field of early intervention, we often see line managers at risk of – or already in – burnout, but they don’t know how to articulate that. They don’t always take time off when needed. And if they do take time off, they tend to adopt an ‘all or nothing’ approach to returning to work. This, as opposed to taking things gradually to help ensure the return is sustainable.

So, what should HR – and of course line managers themselves – look out for in such circumstances?

Claire Morris, Clinical & Vocational Case Manager at Form Health UK, one of our early intervention partners and a guest speaker at our recent webinar, adds: “First, try to identify the causes. Is it self-pressure, or pressure from the company? A lot of managers put it on themselves.

“Then look at how we can help. It might be about helping the individual manage their time better or, after identifying the cause, communicating that to their manager.

“It’s sometimes helpful to simplify things. For example, how do they do certain tasks and structure their day? This might include: communicating with their team; setting boundaries with regards to availability. Then, when they’re looking to return to work after an absence, it’s important to ensure these boundaries are reinforced. The manager needs to feel empowered to say ‘no’ to certain things; to push back; and to say ‘I’m only available at these times’.”

The confidence to reach out for help when needed

As our spot poll showed, the majority of line managers (80%) don’t tend to access the mental health support that’s available to them in the workplace.

The top reason for this was lack of time, but this was closely followed by a lack of understanding of what’s available. Worryingly, this means they’re unlikely to know what’s there to support their team, never mind themselves.

In our experience, there’s often very low awareness of the fact that Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) can include dedicated support for line managers. This includes personalised help with a specific employee mental health issue – how to best communicate, what to do next, where to signpost etc.

Managers can also make referrals to the EAP on behalf of a team member in need, instead of putting the burden on that person by just passing them the phone number for the EAP.

Claire adds: “There’s a lack of awareness, but also a reluctance by managers to access that support themselves. They might be concerned about how that’s perceived up the chain; how it might affect their progression. But it should be remembered that this is all completely confidential.

“And, ultimately, it’s about getting timely help – preventing small problems becoming big ones. It’s also about being the change they want to see in others. If they use the services available – if they take absence when needed and ensure gradual returns, where appropriate – this sends important, positive messages to the rest of their team.”

