Continue reading for FREE!

Margaret Toscano, Senior Consultant, Global Inclusion & Talent at Lenovo, a smart technology provider is building deep-seated empathy for conditions including autism and dementia with reality experiences and walk-throughs.

What do the autism reality experiences entail, and how do they benefit employees?

Employees at our Farnborough and Renfrew offices were offered firsthand understanding of the sensory processing differences experienced by individuals on the autism spectrum. This experiential training offered them the opportunity to ‘walk in the shoes’ of someone with autism, fostering empathy and improved understanding of the challenges people with autism face. Through follow-up discussions, participants were able to share their experiences and learn how to foster a greater level of empathy and a more inclusive approach with colleagues, as well as in hiring initiatives, and how to support their friends and families better.