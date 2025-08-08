HR Grapevine

From Marks & Spencer and Harrods to Co-op, some of the UK’s biggest and best-resourced employers have found themselves at the centre of serious cyber breaches in 2024. In Co-op’s case, the CEO confirmed the personal data of 6.5 million members had been stolen. Meanwhile, Arup hit headlines after a staff member was tricked by a deepfake video call into transferring £20 million.

The threat is growing. There were 7.78 million cyber-attacks on UK businesses in 2024 alone, costing an estimated £21 billion a year.