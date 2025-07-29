Fiona McCoy, chief people officer at Lowe Rental – the Belfast-based global refrigeration and catering specialist – is unapologetic when she describes herself as being a “hands-on” CPO.

Perhaps it’s because the former international talent manager and recruitment manager at Axiom, and ex-legal recruitment consultant at Hays admits she still has recruitment running through her veins. This is her first CPO role, having previously come up through HR with a career in resourcing. But – as it turns out – that’s become a very handy skillset for her to have, because she also claims to need to be “creative” in how she finds people to work for a company that arguably few people have heard of outside of the industry.

“We might not be a household name,” she admits, “but the clients we service absolutely are. We provide equipment and people on the ground for events including the Olympic Games, Formula 1 Racing; Glastonbury, Wimbledon and many others – which for our engineers, carpenters and field-staff is a major draw.” She adds: “But this mean getting skilled engineers – usually hard people to find in our sector – ‘isn’t’ the problem. Our bigger challenge is actually how we source our professional roles – people in our sales or marketing or finance functions.” She continues: “A really great accountant can have their pick of who to work for if they’re really good, and so we do have to make the case for joining us more enticing. But that’s when I tend to get involved. That’s when I bring in my recruitment/executive search skills. I have to say, that generally, I get very good results!”

Most recruitment is in-house

Such is McCoy’s willingness to roll up her sleeves, and take a more hands-on approach, that the company – which has grown from 200 people six years ago to more than 500 today – hardly uses any external recruiters at all. In fact, McCoy has just taken on a former executive search professional for more targeted roles, specifically to make sure most recruitment is done in-house.

“To me, it just seems obvious to do all of our high-level recruitment ourselves,” she explains. “We know what working here is like; we know what our culture is, and we know energy of the business. We are a dynamic private-equity backed company that has strong growth ambitions. That’s the story that ‘we’ feel we can impart with real energy. We can also talk about the exciting progression we can offer. One colleague from the US, for example, has worked in everything from sales, to finance, and is now in HR. That’s a good story we can tell.”

So hand-on is McCoy in fact, that one of the first things she did when she joined the business in 2019 was to actually bring back elements of HR that were being done outside of the company – specifically to give HR control again.

We know what working here is like; we know what our culture is, and we know energy of the business. That’s the story that ‘we’ feel we can impart with real energy

“Before me, Lowe Rental outsourced a lot of its HR, and when I arrived I thought the business was being run by-, and relying on just a few very good people. It was my belief that we needed to broaden our base a bit more.” She continues: “At the time, I was talent director, but I’ve always been ambitious, and my aim was always to become CPO. So I got close to the financials, began developing the leadership, and I established what our five-year strategy should be. I think that since then, I’ve always been able to be front and centre when it comes to working with the senior management team. It was all about pushing myself to lean about new things to get recognised more.”

Continue reading for FREE! Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: Unlimited access to News content

The latest Features, Columns & Opinions

A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from Register

Sign in Back Welcome Back Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password? Pronouns - Select Pronouns - He/His She/Her They/Them Custom Custom Company Name * Forename * Country * - Select Country - United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Easter Island Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong (China) Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau (China) Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan (China) Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email * Password * Job Title * Direct Dial / Mobile * Create Account * By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.