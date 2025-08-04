Continue reading for FREE!

Seeing period poverty through a new lens at Specsavers

UK D&I Lead at Specsavers tells HR Grapevine about its mission to become a hormone-health aware employer and how it is extending its support to tackle period poverty in the community...

Lou Furby, Senior Events Manager and UK D&I Lead at Specsavers talks periods with HR Grapevine explaining why they are tackling period poverty in the community and set a vision for becoming a hormone-health aware employer.

Why did Specsavers want to tackle ‘period poverty’?

The initiative was instigated by Specsavers partnership with Crisis. The MenoTalk and Homelessness Programme team identified that many homeless women lacked access to essential menstrual products. Recognising the profound impact this has on dignity, health, and confidence, Specsavers partnered with Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace and Mooncup to provide sustainable, reusable menstrual products to those in need.

Lou Furby

Senior Events Manager and UK D&I Lead

How does the initiative work?

After we highlighted the urgent need for menstrual products at Crisis Skylight centres in London, Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace stepped up to help. Using funds raised from its annual Menopause Friendly Employer Awards, it donated £10,000 to provide free, Mooncup reusable cups and organic cotton period care products to people supported by the national homelessness charity Crisis.

Specsavers has a long history of giving back to its local communities, driven by its founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins, who are passionate about changing people's lives through better sight and hearing

Lou Furby | Senior Events Manager and UK D&I Lead, Specsavers

These products were delivered to Crisis Skylight centres for distribution and staff at the centres were provided with basic guidance on how to educate women with using the Mooncup product, including ongoing hygiene and maintenance.

