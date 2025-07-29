When bakery-chain, Wenzel’s, recently launched its delicious-sounding summer range (including the scrumptious Strawberry Cheesecake Donut, as well as its new Pistachio & Hazelnut Crème Croisnut and Smores Cookie Sandwich), marketers at the family-run business decided to do what they best – take a very light-hearted social media-led approach to create a conversation. And so it was that it lured customers in by offering anyone called ‘Greg’ or ‘Gail’ a free donut.

Tongue firmly in cheek, its carefully created nod to rival high street bakery chains, Greggs and Gail’s Bakery (the latter of which has become something of a marker for a region’s gentrification), is just one of the many things it’s done that has endeared customers the chain – a chain which this year celebrates it 50th anniversary, and last month cut the red ribbon on its 110th store in Bournemouth.

Treating those at its latest store opening was the promise of a free hot drink for the first 200 customers, and it’s old-fashioned customer-centric retailing like this (plus being on the pulse with its offerings – including developing a Dubai chocolate pots in response to the Dubai chocolate social media craze), that has recently seen the bakery generate some real dough.

Its most recent accounts show turnover at the business up 11.2% to £68.3 million, with profit rising to more than £2million (up 26%). Original founder, Peter Wenzel is still active in the firm as chairman, while daughter Sarah, its CEO, has unveiled big expansion plans, to reach 200 stores in just the next three years.

The business is going through a massive period of transformation...This means a big focus on L&D is needed

All of which is a neat way of introducing one of its latest head-office hires – Laura Cruise, the bakery’s new (since April), head of learning and development.

“The business is going through a massive period of transformation,” says Cruise. “For quite a long time, the number of bakeries hovered around the 30 number; the last few years, however, has seen this accelerate to more than 100 and the 200 figure is actively being pursued. This means a big focus on L&D is needed – hence my appointment to this role.”

Creating a great place to work

According to Cruise, the bakery has grown so fast that “we’ve almost had to create the structures we need in response to this.” She adds: “We really want to be known for three things – to have great people, great benefits; and be a place where people have real career pathways, and it's the latter I’m really focused on.”

Formerly from one of the biggest high street chains – Boots – where she was a capability trainer, Cruise says that today, she’s far more excited by the entrepreneurial spirit and family-led culture that Wenzel’s has, and how she can put her stamp on it to help people reach their full potential.

