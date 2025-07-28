Continue reading for FREE!

Sarah Jackman, employment law counsel at Dentons, says parental leave does already provide some rights. “Subject to certain conditions, employed parents – birth and adoptive and those who have or expect to have responsibility for a child – have a statutory right to take 'parental leave', which is unpaid time off work to look after children up to the age of 18, so in theory 'teen-ternity leave' could fall into this category.”
Of course, for most parents with mouths to feed and bills to pay – the prospect of not earning money is a laughable option – the majority just can’t afford to lose income. Jackman says on this point, “Some employers might offer pay for parental leave; however, employers are not obligated to pay their employees for this type of time off. It will be a consideration of a person's contractual or company policy entitlement rather than a statutory obligation. Therefore, parents should check their contract of employment and company policies to see if they are entitled to be paid.”
“This right entitles each parent to take up to 18 weeks parental leave per child. There are some limits on how this leave can be taken. For example, it must be taken before the child turns 18, it can only be used in weekly blocks and no more than four weeks can be taken per year, per child. In some circumstances, employers are also able to delay the taking of leave by parents for up to six months,” adds Jackman.
