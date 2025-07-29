HR Grapevine

When Bahar Khorram took a senior role at global IT consultancy Capgemini, she was upfront about having ADHD. A workplace needs assessment followed, recommending coaching and neurodiversity training to help her thrive in the role. But according to a recent employment tribunal, those adjustments never materialised.

Instead, the support sessions were cancelled, the training never happened, and her workload quietly increased. By the time she was dismissed after two probation extensions, the tribunal said she had been “set up to fail”.