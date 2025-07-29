4 mins read

Neurodiversity | What employers get wrong about ADHD support, and how coaching can help

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Stressed man surrounded by tasks
Stressed man surrounded by tasks

When Bahar Khorram took a senior role at global IT consultancy Capgemini, she was upfront about having ADHD. A workplace needs assessment followed, recommending coaching and neurodiversity training to help her thrive in the role. But according to a recent employment tribunal, those adjustments never materialised.

Instead, the support sessions were cancelled, the training never happened, and her workload quietly increased. By the time she was dismissed after two probation extensions, the tribunal said she had been “set up to fail”.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Neurodiversity | IT giant's failure to provide ADHD training 'set employee up to fail'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | Ex-Global Head of DEI, Diageo - 'unwritten rules' & untangling socio-economic barriers...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Silkin report | Gregg Wallace investigation reveals historic HR failings & safeguarding gaps

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Beyond white noise: Taking skills-based from HR buzzword to business buy-in

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

7 must-haves in your L&D Programme

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni