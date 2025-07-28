HR Grapevine

A global IT firm discriminated against a senior employee with ADHD by failing to run neurodiversity and ADHD awareness training sessions recommended to support her in the workplace, an employment tribunal has ruled.

The tribunal found that global consultancy Capgemini UK (the respondent) breached its duty under the Equality Act 2010 by not implementing a series of adjustments for Bahar Khorram (the claimant), including workplace coaching, structured support and internal training, even after acknowledging her disability.