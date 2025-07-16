HR Grapevine

Elon Musk is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again this week, after his HR team ordered the installation of employee monitoring tools on the work and personal devices of his xAI team.
It’s not gone down too well with the staff in question – shock! – who described the mandate as “surveillance disguised as productivity” and “manipulation masked as culture.”
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from