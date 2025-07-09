HR Grapevine

The government has released its annual list of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers, with Amazon, John Lewis Partnership, and McDonald’s all making the top ten for 2025.
Employers across England were honoured in the list for their outstanding commitment to apprenticeships over the past 12 months, including the achievements of their apprentices.
