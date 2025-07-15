Continue reading for FREE!

Totalmobile - 'Leaders must leave their ego at the door'

Gill Mahon, Chief People and Places Officer, Totalmobile shares the secrets to building authentic leadership...

Gill Mahon, Chief People and Places Officer, Totalmobile discusses how the business is shaping leaders to be authentic through listening, creating ‘moments that matter’ and leading with meaningful action not pace.

What does a good leader look like at Totalmobile in 2025?

At Totalmobile, leadership isn’t about job titles or having all the answers. A good leader in 2025 needs to prioritise people. This involves setting clear expectations and trusting individuals to execute while providing support. At Totalmobile, we have an extremely talented population who thrive on having the freedom to find creative solutions and make empowered decisions. That's why we foster such a progressive culture and have people who want to stay and flourish here.

Gill Mahon

Chief People and Places Officer, Totalmobile

The real story isn’t about the leader; it’s about the tone and environment they set, which enables people to do fulfilling work that directly impacts business results.

Autonomy is key too. We expect our leaders to take ownership of decisions and welcome that level of responsibility. But collaboration is equally important. We work cross-functionally, and we need leaders who can navigate complexity and build strong relationships across teams.

We focus on what we call “moments that matter,” those key points in an employee’s journey, like onboarding, promotion, or returning from leave. We want those moments to feel human, not transactional

Gill Mahon | Chief People and Places Officer, Totalmobile

Empathy is vital. You have to understand other people’s challenges, their context, and what’s motivating them. If you can’t connect with people, you’re not going to lead them effectively.

So yes, it’s all about courage, collaboration, listening, empathy, and ultimately, a people-first mindset.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.
Up next

You might also like

Woman presenting at conference
Too much choice | Upskilling is a saturated market and it's not working
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Natalie Matalon next to The Stepstone Group logo
Big Interview | CPO, Stepstone Group: 'There are no right or wrong answers in HR. You just need a plan'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Crowded stadium during football match
Game on | Dedication to sport provides many HR professionals with valuable leadership skills
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni