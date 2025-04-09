Mohsin Harhara, Head of Pensions at Skanska UK, is a staunch advocate for employers to play their part in designing effective defined contribution (DC) pension plans that work for employees and the business alike. The best part? Improvements are often simple to implement while coming at little to no cost…

Why is it so important for employers to regularly review their DC pension schemes?

Employers often overlook simple changes to their pension strategies that could increase the benefits that individuals receive without necessarily increasing the cost involved.

Just as you need to make sure your car is roadworthy every year, employers should ensure their pension plans are fit for purpose. There’s a duty of care. Employers invest in contributions for their employees, but are they making sure they are getting the best value for their money for this investment?

At a time of an acute cost-of-living crisis and financial market volatility, it’s concerning that some firms have not reviewed their pension offerings recently, and this is letting down their employees who are losing money in their pension pots as a result.

Optimal pension arrangements benefit employers as they are an important part of the reward offering and a powerful recruitment and retention tool.

Are there any pressing concerns you’d highlight?

In recent years, the defined contribution pension landscape has undergone significant changes, with member charges decreasing and enhancements to member provisions.

Consequently, firms must actively seek optimal value for their employees by ensuring competitive member charges and optimal pension plan performance.

Continue reading for FREE! Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: Unlimited access to News content

The latest Features, Columns & Opinions

A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from Register

Sign in Back Welcome Back Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password? Pronouns - Select Pronouns - He/His She/Her They/Them Custom Custom Company Name * Forename * Country * - Select Country - United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Easter Island Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong (China) Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau (China) Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan (China) Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email * Password * Job Title * Direct Dial / Mobile * Create Account * By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.