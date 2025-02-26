Continue reading for FREE!

Why won't HR departments hire part-time HR professionals?

Nikki Adams is an experienced business partner looking for work after having a baby. But says HR is (ironically) unwilling to hire part-time professionals...
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why won't HR departments hire part-time HR professionals?
Why isn't HR afforded as much flexibility as other teams?

She’s got ten years’ HR experience under her belt, working with some of the world’s most recognised brands – including the likes of Xerox, WD40 and most recently, TikTok (where she was an HR business partner).

But since last September, when Northampton-based Nikki Adams decided not to return from maternity-leave (she instead wanted a role that would fit around her now 19-month old son) – she’s experienced something of a revelation. It seems that when looking for new HR work, HR doesn’t (ironically) ‘do’ part-time.

“When I was ready to step back into work – a job that would no longer involve doing a two-hour commuting to London – I was reasonably confident I would find a part-time position soon,” recalls Adams. “But I didn’t expect it to be quite as tough as it has been, and I’ve been surprised at just how inflexible HR departments have been to having part-time HR roles.”

What started off as initial surprise soon turned into the realisation that this inflexibility was more ingrained than she first imagined.

No part time work - surely not!

“At the same time I was looking for work, I began noticing lots of other HR professionals adding ‘looking for opportunities’ banners on their profiles and not seemingly finding work quickly either,” she recalls. Not wanting to be a ‘victim’, but instead wanting to find out why, Adams decided to document her job-search journey on LinkedIn. It was here that her posts garnered literally hundreds of messages of support. But it was also through experiencing feedback from others – and many of these being similar to her own situation – that she’s also become something of a campaigner: for the HR sector to be better at embracing part-time HR roles.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.
Up next

You might also like

Does 'belonging' to an HR community help or hinder HR careers?
Members-only? | Does 'belonging' to an HR community help or hinder HR careers?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Do HR Professionals 'need' to be qualified?
HR careers | Do HR Professionals 'need' to be qualified?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Interest in HR careers is booming, but it's not all good news
Future of work | Interest in HR careers is booming, but it's not all good news
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni