Like many graduates, Mohanjeet Arora, known to everyone as Mo, surfaced from his BA Business Studies degree in 1996 and didn’t know what to do with it. While he searched for the answer, he joined Leeds University on their IT helpdesk. “I had big ideas about going to South Korea or Japan to start my working life there, but I went full circle and stayed in Leeds!” Familiarity was a comfortable cloak, but he realised that his ambition was greater.
‘My first job was at Domino’s pizzas – I learned to do all the jobs’
“My brother and relations had a Domino’s franchise in Gateshead, Newcastle and I helped out. I didn’t even know what it was at the time!” he laughs. Working in one of the biggest and most successful pizza chains in the UK gave him a buzz – the fast pace, quick turn arounds and ‘always on’ nature was lapped up by the young Arora.
“I began to enjoy it, and an opportunity came up to open my own franchise in Darlington in the northeast, my parents had retired and offered to invest as silent partners.” Arora admits it was ‘really’ hard work and while Domino’s was well known it wasn’t in that part of the country which meant he also had to put the groundwork in to establish the brand in his location.
I made sure I could do every role in the store from making pizzas, answering the calls, driving, doing the pre-opening and closing duties and everything in between because I didn’t want to be held to ransom by anyone
He wasn’t afraid of hard work and abided by the many stipulations, ‘answer the phone in two rings’ ‘up-sell orders’ – he became proud of the tidy operation that he was running – adding garlic bread successfully to customer orders and not being fazed by ‘mystery diners’. It was, as he dubs it an ‘insane’ workload and like all bonds with the captor, it soon soured as the hours crept up and became unmanageable even for the hungriest of professionals.