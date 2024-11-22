5 mins read

'Huge transformation' | ASDA consolidates HR systems into a single platform - why are employers embracing 'one stop shop' tech?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
ASDA consolidates HR systems into a single platform - why are employers embracing 'one stop shop' tech?
ASDA consolidates HR systems into a single platform - why are employers embracing 'one stop shop' tech?

Leading supermarket chain ASDA recently announced significant progress on its two-year digital transformation journey, bringing together all HR technology and related services into a single consolidated platform.

The platform is designed to improve the experience for its 150,000 employees, creating a central hub for employees to flag HR issues, order equipment, and complete any other people-oriented task.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

1m 'lost' workers | Missing labour market data 'overstating' scale of UK's economic inactivity, think tank say...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | CPO, Ordnance Survey - How mapping out three major EX principles improved our attrition ra...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 8 mins read

Workforce planning | What questions should HR ask before reducing headcount?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Building for Growth: Streamlining Your HR to Scale Efficiently

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni