‘Unfair stereotypes’ | Study reveals widespread age discrimination against young people in UK workplaces - KFC wants to change that

A landmark study released by KFC and UK Youth has revealed that 93% of young people in the UK have experienced negative treatment at work because of their age; up from 88% in 2021.

In response, the fast food chain announced it will launch a new Youth Advisory Board, review its hiring practices, and aim for one third of new hires into its business by 2030 to be young people who have faced barriers to employment.

