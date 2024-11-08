5 mins read

Buzzword busting | What is 'pleasanteeism' and what can HR do about it?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What is 'pleasanteeism' and what can HR do about it?
What is 'pleasanteeism' and what can HR do about it?

HR Grapevine recently discussed ‘glossing,’ a term that describes business leaders dealing with difficult scenarios at work by pretending everything is fine, to ease the anxieties of employees.

It’s a concerning trend that often backfires, as ongoing workplace issues go unaddressed, damaging trust, morale, and engagement. At worst, it can lead to a “toxic culture where people don't feel valued,” said Peter Wood, Chief Technical Officer at Spectrum Search.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Rocked the boat' | Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

‘A way to go’ | Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

'No question' | Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

HR in the Age of AI: Transforming Culture and Performance

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Build bridges, not walls: HR strategies for navigating workplace conflict

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni