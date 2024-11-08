What is 'pleasanteeism' and what can HR do about it?

HR Grapevine recently discussed ‘glossing,’ a term that describes business leaders dealing with difficult scenarios at work by pretending everything is fine, to ease the anxieties of employees.
It’s a concerning trend that often backfires, as ongoing workplace issues go unaddressed, damaging trust, morale, and engagement. At worst, it can lead to a “toxic culture where people don't feel valued,” said Peter Wood, Chief Technical Officer at Spectrum Search.
