Cast your mind back a decade. It’s Summer 2014 and Facebook feeds are suddenly awash with videos of people having buckets of ice water dunked over their heads.

The viral trend during which sopping wet friends and family publicly demand you join the “Ice Bucket Challenge” through chattering teeth is not due to some sudden, unexpected heatwave – the average UK temperature over Summer 2014 clocks in at an underwhelming 13.8°C – but instead to raise awareness and money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.