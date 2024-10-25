Big InterviewBy Ronnie Dungan Lyn Warren Chief Human Resources Officer, Evri Lyn Warren, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Evri, explains why she is on a mission to change the face of the logistics industry by increasing the number of female HGV drivers through a dedicated training programme... Big InterviewBy Ronnie Dungan Lyn Warren Chief Human Resources Officer, Evri Lyn Warren, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Evri, explains why she is on...

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.
Up next

You might also like

The silent work killer that's ravaging workplaces once more
Burnout | The silent work killer that's ravaging workplaces once more
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024
Fostering inclusion | What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults 'hide' at work
‘A way to go’ | Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults 'hide' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni