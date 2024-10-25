Podcast | JC Townend, CEO at LHH - career activism and dismantling barriers for female leaders
In this episode of the HR Grapevine Podcast, JC Townend, CEO at LHH for the UK & Ireland, unpicks career...
Big InterviewBy Ronnie Dungan Lyn Warren Chief Human Resources Officer, Evri Lyn Warren, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Evri, explains why she is on a mission to change the face of the logistics industry by increasing the number of female HGV drivers through a dedicated training programme... Big InterviewBy Ronnie Dungan Lyn Warren Chief Human Resources Officer, Evri Lyn Warren, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Evri, explains why she is on...
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: