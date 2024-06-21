Religious sackings must heed dismissal laws

Dismissal should always be a last resort

Recent case law demonstrates what can happen when an employee expresses a belief that gives rise to bad press for their employer and they are subsequently dismissed as a result.

Faiza Shaheen, a Labour party candidate was recently ousted after she allegedly liked a series of social media posts that downplayed antisemitism accusations, while a recent Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) illustrates a similar position in which a Christian actress was dismissed from her job for expressing her views on a social media post about homosexuality.