Religious sackings must heed dismissal laws

Respecting religious beliefs in the workplace is part of any good employer’s war chest when it comes to best practice but there are occurrences when challenges can arise.
Dismissal should always be a last resort

Recent case law demonstrates what can happen when an employee expresses a belief that gives rise to bad press for their employer and they are subsequently dismissed as a result.

Faiza Shaheen, a Labour party candidate was recently ousted after she allegedly liked a series of social media posts that downplayed antisemitism accusations, while a recent Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) illustrates a similar position in which a Christian actress was dismissed from her job for expressing her views on a social media post about homosexuality.

